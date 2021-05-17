Late Suarez winner keeps Atletico Madrid top of La Liga

Late Suarez winner keeps Atletico Madrid top of La Liga with one game left

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • May 17 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 01:28 ist
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Luis Suarez scored the goal that could win Atletico Madrid La Liga as his 88th-minute winner snatched a remarkable 2-1 victory against Osasuna on Sunday after they looked set to hand the title to Real Madrid.

Atletico trailed with nine minutes to go at the Wanda Metropolitano and faced a defeat that would not just have postponed their bid to be champions but allowed Real Madrid, who were beating Athletic Bilbao, to go top with one game left.

Instead, Atletico scored in the 82nd and 88th minutes to pull off a stunning turnaround. Renan Lodi smashed in an equaliser before Suarez proved the hero, firing in from eight yards to spark mass celebrations.

Atletico Madrid
La Liga
FOOTBALL
Luis Suarez

