Lebanon test for on-song India

For the first time in five years, India have broken into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings.

While this serves as proof for the results the national side has been producing in recent times, the incentive is not going to distract the players, assured skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The focus is on the daunting task of facing Lebanon, placed a rank above at no. 99, in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship here at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Saturday evening.

“We try not to think about the rankings too much. There is a lot of pressure playing at home already. Our aim is to do well, keep a clean sheet and win,” said the 38-year-old striker at the press conference on Friday.

Also Read | Indians assert their supremacy, defeat Kuwait on penalties to win SAFF Championship



Though the Blue Tigers have met their west Asian rivals eight times in the past, with the latter leading 3-2 in head-to-head record, the hosts impressed in their previous meeting with a 2-0 win at the Intercontinental Cup final in Bhubaneswar two weeks ago.

The same tournament saw the Indians hold the Lebanese to a goalless draw in the round-robin clash.

While India have secured two wins and a draw during their Group A matches at the event, Lebanon topped Group B standings by winning all their three games.

Going into the last-four tie, the hosts seem to be toying with a double-edged sword situation.

Much to the delight of the home fans, Chhetri, with five goals in the tournament, has been the star performer saving India out of a few sticky situations.

But the worry in the defending champions’ camp is the lackluster outing of his strike partners. That said, the defence department looks the most solid, having conceded just one goal in the last nine outings.

Also, there will be a few, who are serving red cards, missing from the Indian dugout following a high-octane clash against Kuwait in their last group match. Defender Sandesh Jhingan, forward Rahim Ali and head coach Igor Stimac will be out of action.

As for Lebanon, known for their counter-attacks, are a motivated bunch eager to turn their fortunes around, said head coach Aleksandar Ilic. “There are no secrets left between the two teams. For us this game is very important. India is good on both flanks and their captain is very dangerous,” said the 54-year-old Serbian.

With both the teams well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, it will be a battle of equals vying for a final spot.

In the first semifinal clash of the day, Bangladesh will hope to stop another west Asian nation Kuwait.