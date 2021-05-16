Leicester beat Chelsea to win FA Cup for first time

Leicester beat Chelsea to win FA Cup for first time

AFP
AFP, London,
  • May 16 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 00:00 ist
Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel celebrates winning the FA Cup with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history on Saturday as Youri Tielemans's sensational strike beat Chelsea 1-0 in front of 22,000 fans at Wembley.

The largest crowd for a sports event in England since the coronavirus pandemic hit 14 months ago were treated to a goal worthy to win any trophy as the Belgian midfielder blasted into the top corner on 63 minutes.

