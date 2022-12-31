Leicester gift Liverpool two own goals to go down 2-1 at Anfield

Two calamitous own goals from Leicester City defender Wout Faes allowed Liverpool to come from behind and win 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday.

The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the equaliser, after Leicester took a surprise fourth minute lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and then put the ball into his net again on the stroke of halftime.

Liverpool, who stay in sixth spot but have moved within a point of fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more, will consider themselves lucky after a stuttering performance with both clubs guilty of missing good chances.

Leicester remain in 13th, four points above the relegation zone, after they lost a 10th league game of the season.