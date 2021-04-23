Lionel Messi double powers Barcelona to big win over Getafe

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona crushed Getafe 5-2 on Thursday to stay in the hunt for the La Liga title.

Messi gave Barca an early lead with the help of a pin-point pass from Sergio Busquets but Getafe pulled level with an own goal by Clement Lenglet.

The visitors then conceded a calamitous own goal when Sofian Chakla's backpass deceived keeper David Soria and trickled over the line.

Messi extended Barca's lead before halftime to move on to 25 La Liga goals this season but the Catalans slowed down in the second half and Turkish forward Enes Unal made for an interesting finish by converting a penalty in the 69th minute following a VAR review for a foul by Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan defender made amends by heading in Messi's corner in the 87th minute to extend Barca's lead and Antoine Griezmann slammed in a penalty in added time after being handed the ball by Messi.

The win took Barca back up to third place on 68 points, five behind leaders Atletico Madrid but with a game in hand.