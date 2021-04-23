Messi double powers Barcelona to big win over Getafe

Lionel Messi double powers Barcelona to big win over Getafe

Messi gave Barca an early lead with the help of a pin-point pass from Sergio Busquets

Reuters
Reuters, Barcelona,
  • Apr 23 2021, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 06:56 ist
Lionel Messi challenges Getafe's Uruguayan defender Damian Suarez (L) during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Credit: AFP photo.

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona crushed Getafe 5-2 on Thursday to stay in the hunt for the La Liga title.

Messi gave Barca an early lead with the help of a pin-point pass from Sergio Busquets but Getafe pulled level with an own goal by Clement Lenglet.

The visitors then conceded a calamitous own goal when Sofian Chakla's backpass deceived keeper David Soria and trickled over the line.

Messi extended Barca's lead before halftime to move on to 25 La Liga goals this season but the Catalans slowed down in the second half and Turkish forward Enes Unal made for an interesting finish by converting a penalty in the 69th minute following a VAR review for a foul by Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan defender made amends by heading in Messi's corner in the 87th minute to extend Barca's lead and Antoine Griezmann slammed in a penalty in added time after being handed the ball by Messi.

The win took Barca back up to third place on 68 points, five behind leaders Atletico Madrid but with a game in hand.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona
Getafe
La Liga

What's Brewing

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

 