Messi remains the world's richest soccer player

Lionel Messi remains the world's richest soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 15 2020, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 08:53 ist
A combination of images shows (L-R) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: AFP Photo

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements.

Not surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second although earnings of $117 million will soften the blow for the Juventus forward, as will his status as the most followed soccer player in the world on social media.

Neymar comes in third on the Forbes list ($96 million) with his Paris St Germain team mate, 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe, up in fourth spot ($42 million).

The Premier League remains the world's richest domestic soccer league but only two of its outfield players feature in the top 10 of the wealth table -- Liverpool's title-winning striker Mohamed Salah in fifth spot ($37 million) and Manchester United's midfielder Paul Pogba ($34 million) in sixth. Pogba's team mate, keeper David de Gea ($27 million) is 10th.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann was seventh and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale eighth. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the only Bundesliga player, in ninth.

Messi reluctantly agreed to stay at Barcelona for another season this month, despite saying in the wake of an 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich that he wanted out.

He argued that a clause in his contract stating that a 700 million euros release fee would need to be met for him to join another club was no longer active and that he could leave on a free transfer -- a situation that would have allowed him to command astronomical wages from the likes of Manchester City.

Messi, 33, is in the final year of his contract so could leave for free next summer. By staying with the Catalan club, Messi is in line for an $83 million loyalty bonus so it is likely he will continue to top the money charts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona
Juventus
Gareth Bale

What's Brewing

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

 