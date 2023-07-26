Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

The Argentinian superstar netted two goals and set up two more as Inter Miami thrashed Atlanta United 4-0 in a Leagues Cup game at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 26 2023, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 09:05 ist
Lionel Messi. Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

After making a dramatic Inter Miami debut off the bench last week, Lionel Messi showed what he can do as a starter on Tuesday.

The Argentinian superstar netted two goals and set up two more as Inter Miami thrashed Atlanta United 4-0 in a Leagues Cup game at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami (2-0-0, 6 points) clinched first place in the South 3 Group and is headed to the round of 32 at the in-season tournament that features every team from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

Read | Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025

Messi's last-second, free-kick goal lifted Miami to a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul (0-1-0, 0 points) on Friday in the group opener. Atlanta United (0-1-0, 0 points) will play host to Cruz Azul on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the knockout rounds.

Messi needed just eight minutes to put Inter Miami ahead on Tuesday. He took a long pass from fellow Miami newcomer Sergio Busquets and dribbled in alone on a breakaway. Messi rolled a left-footed shot off the far post before calmly tapping in the rebound with his right foot.

In the 22nd minute, Messi took a pass from Robert Taylor 10 yards in front of the net and tapped in another right-footed goal.

Messi helped set up Taylor's goal in the 44th minute, then got an assist in the 53rd minute as Taylor completed a two-on-one breakaway with his second tally of the night.

The only downside for Miami on the night was Christopher McVey receiving a red card in the 84th minute for a foul in the penalty area. Inter Miami goalie Drake Callender saved Thiago Almada's subsequent penalty kick.

Field Level Media via Reuters

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lionel Messi
Sports News
Football

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 