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Lionel Messi to start for Argentina in friendly against Zambia

In Friday's 2-1 home victory over Mauritania in ⁠a friendly, Messi came on as a halftime ‌substitute.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 00:02 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 00:02 IST
FootballSports NewsLionel MessiArgentinaZambia

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