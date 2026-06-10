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Homesportsfootball

Lionel Messi’s pursuit of more glory in swansong meet

Messi chased and chased that elusive glory, and when it finally arrived following a breathtaking final against defending champions France in Doha, the relief was evident.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 21:04 IST
Lionel MessiFIFA World Cup 2026

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