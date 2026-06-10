Lionel Messi’s pursuit of more glory in swansong meet

<p>BENGALURU: One of the most defining images of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is when Lionel Messi planted a kiss on the FIFA World Cup trophy shortly after receiving the Golden Ball award. In a highly exalted career, where he’d won almost everything the sport has to offer — from multiple Champions League and La Liga trophies with Barcelona, a record eight Ballon d’Or honours, an Olympic gold and even the Copa America — there was one trophy missing from his humongous cabinet. Some critics felt the Argentine superstar, alongside his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the two finest players of this generation, warranted a World Cup to be considered as the absolute best in the company of legends Pele and Diego Maradona.</p>.<p>Messi chased and chased that elusive glory, and when it finally arrived following a breathtaking final against defending champions France in Doha, the relief was evident. The footballing world, often left gobsmacked by the Argentine’s sheer genius and artistry on the pitch and humbleness off it, felt that could have been the last time they saw him in national colours. Messi was 35 then, and having been the star performer for the La Albiceleste with seven goals, including a brace in the final, it was the perfect stage to bow out on a high. It was quite possibly what one would call a fairytale exit; the King bowing out with his crown and sceptre.</p>.<p>The taste of the Holy Grail, however, can be very intoxicating, and even Messi was lured by it. Set to turn 39 this June 24, Messi, like he has always been, will be at the epicentre of Argentina’s title defence in the Americas. Unlike four years ago when he was still at the peak of his powers and was based in Europe, Messi has cut down his playing time considerably after having moved based to Miami. So that begs the question: has Messi stretched his career in the quest for more?</p>.70-foot 'unstable' Messi statue removed from Kolkata Lake Town over safety concerns.<p>The answer is a simple no. Despite Argentina now burgeoning with talent and no more heavily dependent on Messi’s solo brilliance, the veteran emerged as the leading goal scorer (8) in South America’s qualifying campaign where La Albiceleste finished on top of the group. Messi also led Argentina to a successful title defence of the Copa America in 2024 where they edged out Colombia 1-0 after extra time in a bruising final. “I love playing football, and I’m going to do it until I can’t anymore,” Messi had stated recently, reiterating his ambition of playing a sixth World Cup. </p>.<p>Unlike in the past, where Messi was the heart and soul of the team, orchestrating moves in the midfield and then finishing them at the front, the veteran now operates beautifully in tandem with a squad buzzing with talent and confidence. At midfield are two playmakers, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, and workhorse Rodrigo de Paul; up front is exuberant Julian Alcaraz and seasoned Lautaro Martinez giving company to Messi. And they have Emiliano Martinez, the cocky keeper who possibly won them the World Cup with his exceptional save in the dying moments.</p>.<p>Messi’s job now is to ensure all the talents on various areas of the pitch sing the perfect symphony. From being the composer for a vast majority of his career, his role could be that of a conductor now. And he has the perfect manager in Lionel Scaloni, the unassuming man with a knack for writing the lyrics for super hits. Having said that, concerns still linger over Messi’s fitness after being plagued by hamstring issues.</p><p>Scaloni downplayed any major issues for arguably one of the greatest players ever to kick a football but fears do exist whether Messi, two short of 200 caps for Argentina, can recover in time for the biggest party of the summer starting on June 11. Answers will start unfolding from June 16 when Argentina kick off their title defence against Algeria in Kansas City. </p>