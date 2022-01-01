Liverpool boss Klopp to miss Chelsea game due to Covid

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp to miss Chelsea game due to Covid-19

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in Klopp's absence

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 01 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 20:25 ist
Jurgen Klopp. Credit: AFP File photo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Sunday's trip to Chelsea after returning a suspected positive Covid-19 test, the Premier League said on Saturday.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge at Stamford Bridge in the absence of Klopp, who is isolating after reporting mild symptoms.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC
Coronavirus
Covid-19
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 