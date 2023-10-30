Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

"Luis was with us in the hotel, then he went home. It's a very hard situation and I don't know how anyone would react if it happened to you," Jota told the BBC.

"He was going to play. I played instead of him and I showed him his shirt to show we're with him and we hope everything works out."

Liverpool's second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard, and this time it was Dominik Szoboszlai who got free down the right to pull the ball across the goal for Nunez to score.

Liverpool upped the tempo early in the second half with Salah curling a shot just wide and Harvey Elliott having a shot blocked shortly after coming off the bench.

A breakdown in communications between substitute Harry Toffolo and keeper Matt Turner let Salah in, and he duly steered the ball home to complete the scoring in the 77th minute.

Forest never got out of their defensive mindset and it took them until the 85th minute to register their best effort of the game, a shot by winger Anthony Elanga that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

The defeat leaves Forest in 16th place in the table on 10 points, five points above the drop zone, while Liverpool are still in the mix at the top of the table after a difficult day off the pitch caused by Diaz's family situation.

"The preparation was the most difficult I had in my life. Didn't expect it, couldn't prepare for it, We try to help 'Lucho' (Luis Diaz) as much as we can," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters.

"I told the boys after the game that the best thing I can say is we played really well, and there's still so much space for improvement."