Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby

Liverpool, Everton charged for 'mass confrontation'

The incident took place in the 86th minute of the match, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 17 2023, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 09:00 ist
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez clash with Everton's James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and teammates. Credit: Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a "mass confrontation" between their players during Monday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The clubs have until February 20 to respond to the charges. 

Check out DH's latest videos

liverpool
everton
Football
Sports News

