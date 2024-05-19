Liverpool fans say sad farewell to 'one of us' Klopp

"We’ll never see his like again ... He's one of us," waxed John Pearman, founder of Liverpool fan magazine Red All Over The Land, which brought out a special Klopp edition.

After leading the team to seven trophies, including Europe's Champions League in 2019 and a first English league title in three decades in 2020, Klopp is leaving of his own volition to recharge his batteries.

Klopp's city

He has not said what he will do next, beyond ruling out managing another club in England, out of respect for the working class port city he came to love as his own.

"I could have grown up here," he said in a club video.

"We gave Liverpool the best time of our life, and the other way round as well. I will never walk alone ever again in my life," he added, alluding to the song by 1960s Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers that became the club anthem.

It was not only success that endeared Klopp to fans.

They loved his passion and personality: fist-pumps at the end of games, bear hugs for players, time for charitable causes, indignant protests at dubious decisions, and insistence on a high-energy aggressive "gegenpress" style of football.

After decades of mediocrity, when arch-rivals Manchester United were the top dogs in England, Klopp restored Liverpool's pride, his irrepressible zeal eclipsing other Premier League managers.

"Watching Klopp and so many of the incredible players he developed made me fall in love with football, making the fact he's leaving hurt even more," said 15-year-old fan Freddie Williams before the Wolves game.