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Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis, says 'treatment going well'

Dalglish scored ‌172 goals for Liverpool in 13 seasons as a player, winning six league titles and ⁠three ⁠European Cups during the Merseyside club's glory years.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:49 IST
FootballCancerLiverpool FC

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