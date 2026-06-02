Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis, says 'treatment going well'

<p>Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish said on Tuesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.</p><p>Dalglish, who won over 30 trophies for Liverpool as a player and a manager, announced the diagnosis on social media.</p><p>"As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well," the 75-year-old wrote on Instagram.</p>.<p>"Ideally, this would have remained private because that's the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.</p><p>"Obviously, I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected."</p><p>Dalglish scored 172 goals for Liverpool in 13 seasons as a player, winning six league titles and three European Cups during the Merseyside club's glory years.</p><p>He later took charge as manager, guiding the Anfield side to three league titles and two FA Cups in the 1980s.</p><p>Kevin Keegan, another prolific former Liverpool forward, revealed on Monday that he has stage four cancer.</p>