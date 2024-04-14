Liverpool loses 1-0 to Crystal Palace in damaging blow to Premier League title challenge

Liverpool (England): Liverpool's season is starting to unravel. A 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace damaged its Premier League title challenge on Sunday, three days after a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Eberechi Eze's 14th-minute goal for Palace consigned Liverpool to its first loss in the league at Anfield in 28 matches — stretching back to October 2022.

It was the 21st time the Reds have gone behind in 32 league games this season and they couldn't recover, despite Wataru Endo hitting the crossbar midway through the first half and Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones squandering golden chances in front of the Kop after the break.