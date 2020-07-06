Liverpool maintain 100 percent home record with 2-0 win over Villa

Champions Liverpool made it 17 wins out of 17 at Anfield with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

After their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City on Thursday, Juergen Klopp's side struggled to break down a determined Villa.

But Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, meeting a low ball from Naby Keita with a firm shot that rattled in off the underside of the cross-bar.

Substitute Curtis Jones scored the second, a minute from the end, with the 19 year old hooking home after Mohamed Salah headed an Andy Robertson cross into his path.

Villa remain deep in relegation trouble, in 18th place on 27 points.