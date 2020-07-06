L'pool maintain 100% home record with 2 goal Villa win

Liverpool maintain 100 percent home record with 2-0 win over Villa

Reuters
Reuters, Liverpool,
  • Jul 06 2020, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 00:08 ist
Villa remain deep in relegation trouble, in 18th place on 27 points. Credit: AFP Photo

Champions Liverpool made it 17 wins out of 17 at Anfield with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

After their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City on Thursday, Juergen Klopp's side struggled to break down a determined Villa.

But Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, meeting a low ball from Naby Keita with a firm shot that rattled in off the underside of the cross-bar.

Substitute Curtis Jones scored the second, a minute from the end, with the 19 year old hooking home after Mohamed Salah headed an Andy Robertson cross into his path.

Villa remain deep in relegation trouble, in 18th place on 27 points.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Liverpool FC
Aston Villa
Football tournament
English Premier League

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 