Liverpool needs slice of luck amid injury crisis: Juergen Klopp

"It is for us obviously really tough, it's really tough. You have injuries sometimes and we accept all of them, but a broken collarbone is really bad because it just takes (so) long," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

"Same what Robbo (Robertson) had, a different injury but that takes long as well, how we all know."

"We all know we need luck in these moments to get through and now we will have Joey (Gomez) there and just have to make sure we put him in cotton wool, and we have to make sure he is always ready for the games."

Liverpool, second in the standings, next face 19th-placed Burnley, who beat Fulham 2-0 in their last league match to move off the bottom of the table.