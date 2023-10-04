All's not fair in love and VAR: Liverpool-Tottenham controversy explained

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told the BBC: "The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they're deciding on. I've seen the still back, I think on live TV there were no lines being shown. It's all a bit strange...

"If you look at the fight we showed, the defending we did, the togetherness – it was good to see. The manager has told us in the dressing room and for me as a captain it's good to see everyone working so hard and fighting for each other. To concede an own goal in the last two minutes of the game is cruel."

What has the referees' body said?

The referees' body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later issued a statement blaming "significant human error" for the Diaz goal being disallowed.

"This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention," the PGMOL added, saying that it would conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the mistake.

Following the backlash, VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook were replaced for two games this matchweek.

Klopp was not impressed with the apology, and when informed of it, told media outlets that it did not 'help' them. "Who does that help now? We had that situation in the Wolves-Man United game. Did Wolves get the points? No," the Reds' gaffer reflected.