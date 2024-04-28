Liverpool's title hopes take another blow, Sheffield United relegated

Asked if he had written off Liverpool's title chances, a resigned-looking manager Juergen Klopp said: "I said before we need to win our games; we didn't win the game, that doesn't improve our situation massively.

"Do they (City and Arsenal) look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don't think so."

Klopp's side conceded first when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime. The Reds levelled after the restart through Andy Robertson and then Cody Gakpo put them ahead in the 65th minute, before Antonio levelled when he met Bowen's cross with a powerful header in the 77th.

Liverpool's game was marred by a heated exchange between Klopp and talisman Mohamed Salah when he was substituted on late in the game.

"We spoke about that in the dressing room and it's done for me, that's all," Klopp told reporters.

Salah, however, told reporters that "there's going to be fire today if I speak", in footage uploaded to social media.

Idrissa Gueye's strike on the hour mark secured Everton a spot in the Premier League next season. Sean Dyche's 15th-placed Everton have 36 points, 11 ahead of 18th-placed Luton. Brentford fell to 16th but their 35 points mean they are safe as well.

"Incredibly pleased and proud. They're a group of players who have had knocks all season," Dyche said. "They've had a massive week. There's a lot of pressure and intensity on the week and can you do it again?"

Conor Gallagher's brilliant strike in the second half secured Chelsea's draw at Villa Park.

Villa are fourth and seven points ahead of Tottenham, but Spurs have three games in hand. Chelsea are ninth on 48 points.

The home side went ahead 2-0 after Marc Cucurella's own goal in the fourth minute and Morgan Rogers's strike just before the break.