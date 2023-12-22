Luis Suarez to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as club completes signing

Inter Miami have signed striker Luis Suarez, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday as the Uruguayan once again teams up with close friend and former Barcelona team mate Lionel Messi.

Suarez has signed a contract for the 2024 season and has also been reunited with former Barca players and treble-winning team mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with who they won four LaLiga titles in five years.

The Uruguay international joins Miami from Brazilian side Gremio, where he scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions, leading the team to two trophies this year.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality," Suarez said in a statement.

Suarez and Messi were part of the famous Barca attacking trio -- along with Brazilian forward Neymar -- which dominated Spain and Europe in the 2014-15 season when they won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.