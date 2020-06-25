Luka Romero, 15, becomes youngest ever La Liga player

Real Mallorca's Luka Romero made history on Wednesday by becoming the youngest player ever to play in La Liga, aged 15 years and 219 days.

Romero beat the record held for 81 years by Francisco Bao Rodriguez, known as Samson, who played on December 31, 1939, aged 15 and 255 days for Celta Vigo against Sevilla.

After training with Mallorca's senior team for the first time on June 1, Romero, who plays as an attacking midfielder, came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the game at Real Madrid.

Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno was seen talking to Romero before he brought him on. "I tried to just keep him calm," Moreno said.

"I put my hand on his heart and I could tell it was beating very fast, which is normal for a kid of his age. He deserved to play and that's the reason he came on."

Romero was born in Mexico but his family is Argentinian and he has already represented Argentina at under-15 level.

He is left-footed and has been likened to Spanish midfielder David Silva by Mallorca's assistant coach Dani Pendin.

Mallorca are fighting relegation in La Liga. They sit 18th, three points away from safety with seven games left to play.