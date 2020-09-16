Macclesfield, founded in 1874, wound up over £500,000 debt

Macclesfield Town became the latest English football club to go to the wall after a winding-up order was granted on Wednesday over debts of more than £500,000 ($650,000)

The club, founded in 1874, were relegated from League Two last season due to a series of points deductions for the non-payment of wages.

An insolvency hearing heard that the club owe nearly £190,000 in tax and more than £170,000 to two other creditors.

A judge found he could see nothing which gave him "any comfort" that the club can pay the debts.

Bury became the first club expelled from the English Football League since 1992 last year after going bust, while Bolton, who were in the Premier League just eight years ago, narrowly avoided the same fate.

There are fears many more lower league clubs face dire economic consequences in the season ahead if supporters are not allowed to return to stadiums due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The Championship, League One and League Two returned last weekend, but only a limited number of pilot events with a maximum capacity of 1,000 have so far been permitted by the UK government.