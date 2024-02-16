Madrid? Barcelona? Manchester? What is Mbappe's next destination?

After months of speculation over his future at PSG, it seems French superstar and FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has finally decided to leave the Qatar-owned European giant at the end of this season, as was announced by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.
While may had expected this to transpire, the big question on everyone’s mind is: where is Mbappe headed to next?
The prevailing perception is that Mbappe will wear the white of Real Madrid in 2025, with them having courted the player for over 3 years. Los Blancos had a series of bids worth up to €200 million for him rejected by PSG in 2022.
Back then, Mbappe had made a U-turn on his wish to join Real, and signed a new 2+1-year contract with the Parisians. Madrid were understandably unhappy as Mbappe had given all indications that he would sign for them that season.
It took a personal call by Mbappe to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to ensure that the relationship between them did not sour. This helped keep the door to Madrid open.
With Mbappe's departure all but imminent, Romano had also tweeted that Madrid had already offered a contract to the French superstar.
That being said, Madrid now want Mbappe to join on their terms, rather than the terms which had almost lured him away from Paris in 2022.
However, if Mbappe decides to reject Madrid, there are also other options for the Frenchman if rumours are to be believed.
Real’s rivals FC Barcelona are seemingly interested in the Frenchman. Barcelona clearly need someone to lead their attack given Lewandowski’s struggles, but it is unlikely that the Frenchman will contemplate a move to Camp Nou.
Barcelona are a mess financially, so they will likely not be able to meet Mbappe’s demands. And with Xavi leaving at the end of the season, Mbappe will probably not want to be a part of the Blaugrana rebuild, which is likely to be chaotic.
Liverpool and Arsenal, meanwhile, have emerged as other options for the 2022 World Cup winner. The Premier League and its popularity is very likely to be a big attraction for Mbappe, who wants to establish his name alongside the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, considered to be some of greatest players to have ever graced the beautiful game.
But again, financial fair play (FFP) constraints and all the cons that come with signing a superstar like Mbappe will possibly deter the PL clubs from moving for the Frenchman.
For Liverpool, there is also the fact that they would not want a distraction like Mbappe while they rebuild after Klopp leaves at the end of the season.
Arsenal would also not want to endanger the club and its squad harmony by adding a superstar like Mbappe to their roster.
As for other clubs that can afford the 25-year-old, Manchester United’s new board member Sir David Brailsford laughed off a question from a young fan about signing Mbappe.
United, under new leadership, are looking to move away from their philosophy of getting big name players. They want to set up a good sporting structure before signing players to address the deficiencies of their current squad. They also have FFP to consider.
Manchester City, on the other hand, already have their crown jewel in Haaland. Given Mbappe's tumultuous history of sharing the spotlight with Neymar and Messi for an extended period, it's unlikely he would willingly join a squad where he'll have to compete to be perceived as the 'best player' again.
Further, with the FA breathing down their neck due to the 115 FFP charges, CIty will likely refrain from signing Mbappe to avoid any further problems.
Saudi-owned Newcastle could also possibly afford him, given their financial resources, but they aren't attractive enough yet for someone who wants to consistently compete for the UEFA Champions League trophy. Additionally, FFP will likely restrain them too.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is unlikely to be a destination for Mbappe: Al-Hilal had tried to get the French star in 2023 with a bid of over €300 million, a world record fee, but was rejected.
Another option is Bayern, though it is highly unlikely. Bayern signed Kane just last summer and wouldn’t want to spend big again this early. Also, Mbappe is leaving a club in a league dominated by that club, so joining another one would be out of question for him.
All in all, it seems as though the stars have aligned for another Galactico to join Madrid, one they have courted for a very long time. But, if there seems to be even a small crack in the deal between the two, other clubs will definitely look to pounce and add one of the best in the world to their squads.