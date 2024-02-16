Madrid? Barcelona? Manchester? What is Mbappe's next destination?

The prevailing perception is that Mbappe will wear the white of Real Madrid in 2025, with them having courted the player for over 3 years. Los Blancos had a series of bids worth up to €200 million for him rejected by PSG in 2022.

Back then, Mbappe had made a U-turn on his wish to join Real, and signed a new 2+1-year contract with the Parisians. Madrid were understandably unhappy as Mbappe had given all indications that he would sign for them that season.

It took a personal call by Mbappe to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to ensure that the relationship between them did not sour. This helped keep the door to Madrid open.