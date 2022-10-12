Madrid reach CL last 16 with Shakhtar draw

Madrid reach Champions League last 16 with Shakhtar draw

Antonio Rudiger scored a brave header deep in stoppage time to equalise and earn the reigning champions passage to the knock-out rounds

AFP
AFP, Warsaw,
  • Oct 12 2022, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 08:29 ist
Shakhtar Donetsk's Danylo Sikan in action with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos. Credit: Reuters Photo

Real Madrid reached the Champions League last 16 with a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Antonio Rudiger scored a brave header deep in stoppage time to equalise and earn the reigning champions passage to the knock-out rounds.

Shakhrtar, playing their home matches in Poland because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, impressed and took the lead through Oleksandr Zubkov early in the second half.

Madrid, the competition's record 14-time winners, had rotated some players ahead of the Clasico on Sunday in La Liga but managed to snatch the point they needed in the final seconds of the match.

Real Madrid
Champions League
Sports News
Football

