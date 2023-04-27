Man City crush Arsenal to take control of title race

Man City crush Arsenal to take control of title race

Second-placed City are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand

AFP
AFP, Manchester,
  • Apr 27 2023, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 04:58 ist
Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (L) reacts as Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester City seized control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a crucial 4-1 rout of crumbling leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.

De Bruyne scored twice and set up John Stones' goal before Erling Haaland netted to cap a stylish display that showed why City have been champions four times in the last five seasons.

Second-placed City are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

Sports News
Football
Arsenal
Manchester City

