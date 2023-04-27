Man City crush Arsenal to take control of title race

Manchester City seized control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a crucial 4-1 rout of crumbling leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.
De Bruyne scored twice and set up John Stones' goal before Erling Haaland netted to cap a stylish display that showed why City have been champions four times in the last five seasons.
Second-placed City are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.
