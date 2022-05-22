Man City produce dramatic late comeback to retain Premier League title

Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes.
Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league by a point.
