Man City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

Man City produce dramatic late comeback to retain Premier League title

AFP
AFP,
  • May 22 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 22:37 ist
Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league by a point.

Manchester City
FOOTBALL
Premier League
Sports News

