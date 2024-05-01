Man City star striker Erling Haaland is the surprise character in Clash of Clans

Manchester City football star Erling Haaland is a Clash of Clans surprise character now, BBC reported.

One of the world's most popular mobile games, Clash of Clans will have an animated version of Haaland, who will become the Barbarian King in the game, developer Supercell stated.

Haaland, who himself is a huge fan of the game, said that becoming a playable character was "really cool".

The players will be able to recruit the Norwegian striker to join them, or try to ruin his village from Wednesday, the publication stated.

In this video game, players battle to build their own village and launch raids on others to build more power. The game was launched a decade ago and has been downloaded more than two billion times.

For the very first time, the game is having a character (Haaland’s character) based on a real person.

Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans said, "When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario."

He further added that their team did everything they could to bring one of the world’s athletes into the fantasy game so that the players could enjoy a truly special moment.

The 23-year-old also posted the game’s trailer on his social media.