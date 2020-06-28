Man City will give Liverpool guard of honor

Man City will give Liverpool guard of honor

  Jun 28 2020
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 11:39 ist
Liverpool fans hold a flag with the nuimber 19 for their 19th league title in celebration outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on June 26, 2020 after Liverpool FC sealed the Premier League title. - Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions without kicking a ball on Thursday as Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title. Jurgen Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after City's def

Manchester City will form a guard of honor for new English Premier League champion Liverpool when they meet next Thursday, City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Liverpool took the title City have owned for the last two years this week. When English soccer resumed this month, Liverpool's trip to Etihad Stadium was a potentially decisive game in the title race.

But City's loss at Chelsea on Thursday put Liverpool mathematically out of reach, and Guardiola feels it would be sporting to pay tribute to the new champs.

"We are going to do the guard of honor, of course," Guardiola said.

"Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it."

Liverpool holds a 23-point advantage over second-placed City. 

Liverpool FC
Manchester City
liverpool
FOOTBALL

