Man City's Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday, hours ahead of their first match of the new campaign.

The Germany international is now in self-isolation as the club prepare to play Wolves at Molineux.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine," said a City statement.

"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery."

Gundogan is the third City player to return a positive test this month, following Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez.

City missed the opening weekend of the Premier League to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season due to their involvement in the Champions League.