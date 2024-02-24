Man United to play Arsenal, Liverpool in US for next Premier League season prep

"Tour 24" will have United take on Arsenal on July 27th at Los Angeles's 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium. They then meet Liverpool on Aug. 3 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, marking the biggest club soccer game ever played at the 77,559-capacity Williams-Brice Stadium.

Last year, United played four close-season games in the US in front of 235,168 total fans, including a sold-out game against Arsenal in New Jersey.