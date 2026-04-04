<p>Guwahati: Acclaimed Assam footballer Gilbertson Sangma, known as the 'Man with Golden Boot', died at his Guwahati residence on Saturday.</p>.<p>He was 71.</p>.<p>Sangma was unwell for the last couple of years due to age-related ailments and was also suffering from dementia. He died at his residence around 7.30 am.</p>.<p>The funeral is likely to be held on Sunday, with the details to be finalised after the arrival of the family members of Sangma from different parts of the country.</p>.IPL 2026 | CSK’s biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling: Gavaskar.<p>Called the 'Man with Golden Boot' for his legendary skills with the football, Sangma was part of the state police team and also represented Assam for several seasons in the Santosh Trophy.</p>.<p>Sangma was honoured with the state's second-highest civilian award, 'Assam Saurabh', in 2022.</p>.<p>He also helped the Assam Police team lift several trophies, including the Bordoloi Trophy and Independence Day Cup.</p>.<p>Sangma was picked for the Indian team for three international friendly matches in Indonesia and Thailand during the peak of his career in the mid-1970s.</p>.<p>After his retirement from the police force, Sangma was actively related with the sports scene in the state.</p>.<p>Mourning his death, the NorthEast United FC extended their condolences to the bereaved family.</p>.<p>"We at NorthEast United FC mourn the passing of Gilbertson Sangma, one of Assam's notable footballers, who was known as the 'Man with Golden Boot'," the football club said in a post on Facebook.</p>.<p>"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time," it added.</p>.<p>BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also condoled Sangma's death.</p>.<p>"GILBERTSON SANGMA, a legend in football is gone... Huge loss to our football and sports... Will miss his 'superstardom' who was an unannounced brand ambassador of Bordoloi Trophy in its glorious days... Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans," he said in a post on X. </p>