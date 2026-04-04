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'Man with Golden Boot' Gilbertson Sangma dies at 71

Sangma was unwell for the last couple of years due to age-related ailments and was also suffering from dementia.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsAssam

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