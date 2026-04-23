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Manchester ​City go top and relegate Burnley with narrow Turf Moor win

Erling Haaland's clinical finish after five minutes could have paved the way for a ​boost to ⁠City's goal difference but they lacked a cutting edge as Burnley dug deep.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:26 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester CityBurnley

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