<p>Burnley: Manchester City ended Arsenal's six-month stay on the Premier League summit and condemned Burnley to relegation with a laboured 1-0 victory at Turf Moor on Wednesday.</p><p>Erling Haaland's clinical finish after five minutes could have paved the way for a boost to City's goal difference but they lacked a cutting edge as Burnley dug deep.</p>.Erling Haaland seals crucial win for Manchester City over Arsenal in title showdown.<p>Haaland hit the post and had other chances as City tried to give themselves a safety margin but Pep Guardiola's side had to make do with a surprisingly narrow victory.</p><p>After reeling Arsenal in they now lead the table on goals scored with both sides on 70 points from 33 games and with an identical goal difference of plus 37.</p><p>For Scott Parker's Burnley the inevitable has now become a reality as they are stuck on 20 points, 13 points behind the safety zone with only four games remaining.</p>