Manchester City hold off frustrated Atletico to reach semi-finals

Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 14 2022, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 06:42 ist
Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate.

Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.

The English champions dominated the first half and Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with their best chance after a flowing move down the right.

Atletico enjoyed more possession after the interval and threatened to score the goal that would have taken the game into extra time but were unable to break down the visitors' defence.

City, bidding to win European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time, will play record 13-times champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Sports News
FOOTBALL
Manchester City
Champions League

