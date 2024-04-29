Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Forest

Nottingham, England: Manchester City took another step in their bid to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland on target.

Pep Guardiola's men kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal, pulling to within a point of the Gunners -- who held on to win 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day -- in the table with a game in hand.

"I think the most important thing is to not think (about the title race), especially these moments, but take it day by day," Haaland told Sky Sports. "Honestly if you overthink, you're going to be crazy in your head, so relax now, enjoy, focus on the next one."

Forest had matched City in a nervous first half at the sundrenched City Ground before Gvardiol got the holders on the scoreboard with his second career league goal when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne's corner kick from the near post in the 32nd minute. Forest had only 10 men on the pitch at the time following an injury to Neco Williams.