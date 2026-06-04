Manchester City mulls legal action over Real Madrid presidential candidate Riquelme's claims over Haaland

Key points

• False Haaland claims Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme falsely stated Erling Haaland had a release clause and wanted to join Real Madrid.

• City's legal threat Manchester City issued a statement denying the claims and said they are considering legal action over the unauthorised use of Haaland's image.

• Haaland's current status Haaland signed a new 9.5-year contract with City in January 2025 and has no indication of wanting to leave.

• Riquelme's election pitch Riquelme also claimed he would prioritise signing Rodri if elected, having spoken to his agent.