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Manchester City mulls legal action over Real Madrid presidential candidate Riquelme's claims over Haaland

Riquelme said Haaland had a release clause and wanted to move to the Spanish club, adding that he would make ‌the transfer a priority if he wins Sunday's election.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Manchester City mulls legal action over Real Madrid presidential candidate Riquelme's claims over Haaland

In one line
Manchester City threatens legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate falsely claims Erling Haaland has a release clause.
Key points
False Haaland claims
Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme falsely stated Erling Haaland had a release clause and wanted to join Real Madrid.
City's legal threat
Manchester City issued a statement denying the claims and said they are considering legal action over the unauthorised use of Haaland's image.
Haaland's current status
Haaland signed a new 9.5-year contract with City in January 2025 and has no indication of wanting to leave.
Riquelme's election pitch
Riquelme also claimed he would prioritise signing Rodri if elected, having spoken to his agent.
Real Madrid election context
The presidential election is the first in two decades without Florentino Perez running unopposed.
Key statistics
38 goals in all competitions
Haaland's goals last season
9.5 years
Haaland's contract length
Around 100,000 club members
Real Madrid election voters
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 04 June 2026, 13:19 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsManchester CityFootball NewsErling Haaland

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