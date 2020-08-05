Manchester City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

AFP
AFP, London,
  Aug 05 2020
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 08:00 ist
Ferran Torres. Credit: AFP

Manchester City announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract, for a reported initial fee of £20.9 million ($27 million).

"I am so happy to be joining City," Torres said in a statement released by the Premier League club. "Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City is one of the most attacking in world football."

Guardiola is keen to strengthen his squad following the loss of their Premier League title to Liverpool -- they have also agreed a £41 million fee for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

"We have followed Ferran's progress closely and have been very impressed," said director of football Txiki Begiristain.

