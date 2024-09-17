Manchester City's Rodri warns of players' strike over congested schedule

Manchester, England: Players could be close to strike action over the amount of games they are required to play, Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned on Tuesday on the eve of their Champions League opener against Inter Milan.

Expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats, alongside enlarged national team competitions, has made for a greater number of games for top teams and players, and Rodri is the latest to say the workload is too great.

"I think we're close to that (striking)," Rodri told reporters. "It's the general opinion of the players, and if it keeps this way, we'll have no other option. I really think it's something that worries us. We are the guys who suffer."

The optimal number of games "in which a player can perform at the highest level," the Spaniard said, is between 40 and 50.

"After that, you drop because it's impossible to sustain the physical level," he added. "This year, we're going to go until 70, maybe 80 (games), depends on how far you go into competitions.

"I think it's too much. We have to take care of ourselves, because we are the main characters of this sport or business. Not everything is money or marketing, it is also the quality of the show. When I rest, when I'm not tired, I perform better. And if people want to see better football, we need to rest."