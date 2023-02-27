Man Utd win League Cup to end six-year trophy draught

Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 to win League Cup and end six-year trophy draught

The win gave United their first silverware since they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 27 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 00:47 ist
Manchester United's Antony and Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manchester United crushed Newcastle United's hopes of a claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years with a clinical 2-0 victory in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Goals late in the first half by Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman silenced the hordes of Newcastle fans who flocked to the capital as Man United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time.

While much of the build-up was about Newcastle's first appearance in a major final since 1999, it was Erik ten Hag's resurgent United who claimed the club's first silverware since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

There was little between the sides in a scrappy first half but the English season's first silverware was effectively decided in the space of six minutes towards halftime.

Firstly Brazilian Casemiro met a superb Luke Shaw free kick in the 33rd minute to head past Loris Karius and six minutes later Newcastle were left deflated when Marcus Rashford's effort was deflected into his own goal by Botman.

Kicking towards their fans in the second half Newcastle roused themselves into action and pinned a leggy-looking United back at times but their wait for a trophy goes on.

Manchester United
Newcastle United
Carabao Cup
Football
Sports News
Erik ten Hag

