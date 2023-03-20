Manchester United book FA Cup semi-final berth with 3-1 win over Fulham

Man United book FA Cup semis berth with win over Fulham

United will meet Brighton & Hove Albion -- who ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town's dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday

Reuters, Manchester,
  • Mar 20 2023, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 08:31 ist
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester. Credit: AFP Photo

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham who had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday.

Fulham appeared to be heading for their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

But Erik ten Hag's team roared back with a vengeance while the Cottagers unravelled in a frenzied 40-second stretch midway through the second half that started with Willian's red card for a handball after a VAR review.

A melee erupted and Mitrovic, who appeared to shove the referee with his shoulder, and Silva were also shown red cards.

Once order was restored, Fernandes's ensuing penalty put United on the scoreboard.

"They had an opportunity and they blew it," former United captain Roy Keane said.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer put the 12-time FA Cup champions ahead with a backheel chip into the net off a cross from Luke Shaw.

Fernandes scored again for good measure seconds before the final whistle.

"It's a massive win," Sabitzer said. "We wanted to go back to Wembley and we did it.

Asked whether United won it or Fulham gave it away, Sabitzer said: "We won it. Why not? We scored three, they scored one. We were concentrated and focused; we came back and that's the important thing."

United will meet Brighton & Hove Albion -- who ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town's dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday -- in the April 22-23 semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Sheffield United came from behind to dispatch Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and will play Manchester City in the last four. 

