Manchester United defender Dalot completes loan move to AC Milan

Man United defender Dalot completes loan move to Milan

Reuters
  • Oct 04 2020, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 20:28 ist
Manchester United's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot. Credit: AFP

AC Milan have signed Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan deal, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

Portuguese right-back Dalot, who joined United from Porto in 2018, has struggled for first-team opportunities following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in June 2019.

Dalot has made 35 appearances for United in all competitions, the most recent of which came in the 3-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender becomes the second United player this week to leave for Italy, with midfielder Andreas Pereira joining Lazio on a season-long loan.

Manchester United
AC Milan
Serie A

