Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez undergoes surgery

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone.
Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League.
In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation "went really well" and that he was now focusing on recovery.
The 25-year-old's injury comes with United looking to cement third place in the Premier League and capture the Europa League and FA Cup titles.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah
Grammar of anarchy
Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings
Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore
Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr
Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek
Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram
€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily