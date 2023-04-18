Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez undergoes surgery

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez undergoes surgery

Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 18 2023, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 07:59 ist
In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation "went really well" and that he was now focusing on recovery. Credit: Instagram/@lisandromartinezzz

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone.

Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League.

In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation "went really well" and that he was now focusing on recovery.

The 25-year-old's injury comes with United looking to cement third place in the Premier League and capture the Europa League and FA Cup titles.

