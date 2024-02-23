Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund to miss up to 3 weeks with muscle injury

United said in a short statement that Hojlund will miss Saturday's game against Fulham at Old Trafford “due to a muscle injury”.

“It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks,” the team said.

By that timeline, Hojlund likely would miss the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on March 3.

Hojlund's scoring streak has helped Erik ten Hag's team move up to sixth place in pursuit of a Champions League spot.