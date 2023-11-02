The (Red) Devil’s in the details: Man United’s kit problems explained

Kits are the least of Manchester United’s problems this season, as the Erik ten Hag-driven resurgence seems to have hit a roadblock.

Those at Carrington, however, have a sartotial worry to deal with on top of glaring performance issues. United players have complained about parts of their Adidas kits being too tight. There appear to be issues with the stitching on the home socks and with goalkeeper Andre Onana’s jersey.

Some players reportedly have said the socks are too tight, with many opting to cut holes in the back of the fabric in the current season. The Athletic cited sources familiar with the issue saying that the stitching of the club’s devil logo has apparently made the socks too tight.

Adidas has swapped out the ill-fitting socks with identical ones made of the same material but without the logo for now, and the stitching will be amended at a later date.

Onana also faced issues with his jersey. While the publication reported that Adidas received feedback from past United goalkeepers that they wanted their jerseys to be tighter, the Cameroon international who came over from Inter Milan, prefers a looser fit and has thus moved to a replica for now.

Adidas is seeking a long-term solution to the problem and part of it includes Onana getting a shirt specifically made for him.

The issues are likely to be resolved by the end of the year, if not the end of November.