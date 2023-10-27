Manchester United player Garnacho's gorilla emoji racist? Teammate Onana says nah

Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, said teammate Alejandro Garnacho should not face any repercussions for his use of gorilla emojis in a recent social media post.

The 19-year-old Garnacho included the emojis in a post featuring a photo of himself and Onana celebrating the Cameroonian goalkeeper's remarkable save of an injury-time penalty against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Garnacho later deleted the post, but English media reported that the Football Association (FA) had been made aware of the post and contacted the Argentinian.