Manchester United sale saga: What Sheikh Jassim was offering, and what Jim Ratcliffe will bring to the table

Who are the parties interested in buying the club?

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who was born in Manchester and has been a United fan since childhood, has had ambitions to buy the club for a long time.

Through Ineos, he initially planned to buy out the Glazers' share of about 69 per cent and spoke of a “modern, progressive, fan-centered approach to ownership.”

The deal structure that Ratcliffe has proposed would allow members of the Glazer family, as well as other shareholders, to partially cash out.

Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Ratcliffe will pay over $1.5 billion for a 25 per cent stake in the club if his offer is accepted by the Glazers.

Noted Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that part of Ratcliffe's deal is expected to give him control over the football and sporting operations of the club.