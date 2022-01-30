United say Greenwood won't play until further notice

Manchester United say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season

  Jan 30 2022
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 22:44 ist
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood will not return to training or playing "until further notice", the English Premier League giants said in a statement released on January 30, 2022, after a woman accused him of assault. Credit: AFP File Photo

Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday.

The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.

The club earlier said in a statement to Reuters that they "do not condone violence of any kind".

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season.

The 20-year-old began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team. 

