Manchester United's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe, says UEFA report

Manchester United's squad for the 2022-23 season was the most expensive ever assembled in Europe, according to a report released by governing body UEFA.

The "European Club Finance and Investment Landscape" report said United spent just over 1.42 billion euros ($1.52 billion) on the squad which played that season, surpassing the previous mark of 1.33 billion euros spent by Real Madrid's in 2020.

Erik ten Hag's squad at the end of the 2022-23 season included big-money transfers Antony, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro. United's rivals Manchester City were second for that season with a squad value of 1.286 billion euros.