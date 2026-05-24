Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League assists record on final day of season

<p>Brighton:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manchester-united"> Manchester United</a> midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record when he made his 21st assist of the season in the final game of the campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.</p><p>Fernandes, who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, had tied the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne before the final round of games.</p>.Manchester United's Fernandes named Premier League player of the season. <p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/portugal">Portugal</a> international broke the record on a corner in the 32nd minute when his delivery was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, with the United players running towards their captain to celebrate his feat. </p>