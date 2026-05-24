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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League assists record on final day of season

Fernandes, ⁠who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, ⁠had ‌tied the record of 20 assists
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:45 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester United

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