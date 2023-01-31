Man United's Eriksen injured for 'extended period'

Manchester United's Eriksen injured for 'extended period'

Eriksen is 'likely to be out until late April or early May'

Reuters
Reuters, Manchester,
  • Jan 31 2023, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 20:41 ist
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen being fouled by Reading's Andy Carroll in the FA Cup fixture. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been ruled out of action for up to three months with an ankle injury, dealing a significant blow to the club's hopes for the remainder of the season.

The Danish player, 30, had to be substituted during United's 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday in the FA Cup following a foul by Andy Carroll and a statement from the club on Tuesday said he was "likely to be out until late April or early May".

Eriksen has played 31 out of United's 32 matches in all competitions this season while scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

The midfielder joined United on a free transfer last year from fellow Premier League side Brentford, where he had re-established his career after having a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the European Championship in June 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
Football
Football News
Sports News

What's Brewing

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

 