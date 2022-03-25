Man Utd's Fernandes to sign new five-year deal: Report

Manchester United's Fernandes to sign new five-year deal: Report

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and has become a key player at the Premier League club

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 25 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 09:58 ist
Bruno Fernandes. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2027, the BBC and other British media reported.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and has become a key player at the Premier League club. His current deal expires in June 2025.

The 27-year-old playmaker has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal, who defeated Turkey in the World Cup play-off semi-final on Thursday.

United host Leicester City in the league on April 2 after the international break. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Manchester United
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

 